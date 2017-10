Aug 15 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd

* ‍HY net profit increased to NZ$8.0 million, up 98% on equivalent period in 2016​

* Board reaffirmed that it expects full year 2017 EBITDA to be within a range of NZ$27.0 million to NZ$30.0 million

* HY total revenues down 3.6% due to disposals in NZX agri business in late 2016

* HY total revenues NZ$36.6 million