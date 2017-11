Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bethunes Investments Ltd:

* BETHUNES INVESTMENTS ON NOV 17 SAID WOULD HOLD SPECIAL MEETING TO CONSIDER RESOLUTIONS ON ACQUISITION TRANSPORT INVESTMENTS ​BUSINESS

* ‍BIL WILL BE PLACED INTO TRADING HALT FROM 4 DECEMBER 2017 UNTIL 7 DECEMBER 2017​

* SUBJECT TO RESOLUTIONS BEING APPROVED, BIL TO CONSOLIDATE EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES ON 254.1915 SHARES INTO 1 SHARE BASIS​