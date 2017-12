Dec 10 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPT 2017 , MATERIALLY LARGER THAN CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTED LOSS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO DECREASE IN FAIR VALUE OF GOODWILL OF A UNIT