Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* OAKTREE ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SHARES OF SUNOPTA

* ‍OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE INCREASED THEIR BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP IN COMMON SHARES OF SUNOPTA INC​

* OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ‍ON DEC 15, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ACQUIRED 3.7 MILLION SUNOPTA COMMON SHARES AT $7.50 / SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: