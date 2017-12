Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp:

* OAKTREE - ON DEC 8, CO‘S PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENTERED AMENDMENT TO DOCUMENTS GOVERNING SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP SAYS AMENDED FACILITY HAS STATED MATURITY DATE OF JULY 7, 2023 - SEC FILING

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP - AMENDED FACILITY PERMITS UP TO $200.0 MILLION OF BORROWINGS