BRIEF-Oaktree Specialty Lending Qtrly Total Investment Income $0.24 Per Share

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp:

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST FISCAL QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP QTRLY TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME OF $33.9 MILLION, OR $0.24 PER SHARE

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $13.3 MILLION, OR $0.09 PER SHARE

* OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING - IDENTIFIED CORE INVESTMENTS TO HOLD & DEVELOPED MONETIZATION STRATEGY FOR NON-CORE INVESTMENTS TO EXIT