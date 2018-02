BRIEF-Oaktree Strategic Income Says Entered Amended Loan Agreement

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation :

* OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION - ON JAN 31, 2018, ENTERED AMENDED&RESTATED LOAN&SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH OCSI SENIOR FUNDING II LLC AMONG OTHERS

* OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION -THE RESTATED CITIBANK FACILITY PERMITS UP TO $100 MILLION OF BORROWINGS - SEC FILING

* OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION - ‍REINVESTMENT PERIOD UNDER RESTATED CITIBANK FACILITY ENDS JAN 30, 2021, FINAL MATURITY DATE IS JAN 31, 2023​ Source text - bit.ly/2rUcbpa Further company coverage: