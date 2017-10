BRIEF-Oasis Crescent Property to buy Eden Court Oasis JV for 57 mln rands

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oasis Crescent Property Fund:

* OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY - ‍ENTERED INTO SALE AGREEMENT WITH OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY AND EDEN COURT OASIS PROPERTY JV PROPRIETARY ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY FUND - ‍IN TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FUND WILL PURCHASE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ECOP FROM OCPC

* OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY FUND - ‍SALE SHARES WILL BE ACQUIRED BY FUND ON 1 OCTOBER 2017​

* OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY FUND - ‍POST IMPLEMENTATION OF SALE AGREEMENT, ECOP WILL BE 100% HELD BY FUND​

* OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY FUND - ‍“TRANSACTION WILL PROVIDE FUND WITH EXPOSURE TO A RECENTLY CONSTRUCTED MODERN WAREHOUSE WITH STRONG LOCATION ADVANTAGES​”

* OASIS CRESCENT PROPERTY FUND - ‍FUND WILL ACQUIRE SALE SHARES IN TWO TRANCHES FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF R57 000 000​