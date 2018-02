BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.52

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTER AND YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017 EARNINGS AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 73,207 BOEPD VERSUS 66,125 BOEPD FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2017

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $404.5 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $218 MILLION

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OASIS PER SHARE $0.12

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC SEES 2018 TOTAL E&P CAPEX PLAN OF APPROXIMATELY $815 MILLION TO $855 MILLION

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION OF 80,000 BOEPD TO 83,000 BOEPD

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC SEES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 75,000 BOEPD TO 77,000 BOEPD