Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Obic is expected to report a consolidated operating profit of roughly 16 billion yen ($141 million) for the half ended in September - Nikkei

* Obic is unlikely to change its outlook for the full year ending in March - Nikkei

* Obic's sales are seen up 9% to around 32.5 billion yen for the half ended in September - Nikkei