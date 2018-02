BRIEF-Obseva Reports Positive Topline Results From Implant2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Nolasiban In IVF

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Obseva Sa:

* OBSEVA SA REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM IMPLANT2 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NOLASIBAN IN IVF

* OBSEVA SA - ‍NOLASIBAN WAS WELL TOLERATED​

* OBSEVA SA - FOLLOW-UP DATA FROM IMPLANT2 STUDY WILL INCLUDE LIVE BIRTH RATE, AND 28-DAY NEONATAL SAFETY, EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN Q4 OF 2018

* OBSEVA SA - ‍IN ET D3 SUBGROUP, THERE WAS A STATISTICALLY NON-SIGNIFICANT 3.1% ABSOLUTE INCREASE IN FAVOR OF NOLASIBAN​

* OBSEVA SA - SIX-MONTH INFANT FOLLOW-UP FROM IMPLANT2 STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN 2019

* OBSEVA SA - ‍SAFETY PROFILE OF NOLASIBAN WAS ALSO SIMILAR TO PLACEBO​

* OBSEVA SA - ‍NONE OF SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED TO BE RELATED TO TREATMENT​

* OBSEVA SA - ‍IN ET D3 SUBGROUP, THERE WAS 14.0% RELATIVE INCREASE IN ONGOING PREGNANCY RATE AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF NOLASIBAN VERSUS PLACEBO​

* OBSEVA SA - ‍IN ET D5 SUBGROUP, THERE WAS RELATIVE INCREASE IN ONGOING PREGNANCY RATE OF 32% AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF NOLASIBAN VERSUS PLACEBO​

* OBSEVA SA - ‍IN ET D5 SUBGROUP, ABSOLUTE INCREASE WAS 11.2% IN FAVOR OF NOLASIBAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: