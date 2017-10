Oct 10 (Reuters) - ObsEva SA:

* ObsEva SA announces $60.0 million private placement with existing and new investors

* ObsEva SA - ‍common shares in offering are priced at $8.00 per share

* ObsEva SA - ‍net proceeds from offering are expected to be used to fund research,development of lead compound OBE2109, among others​