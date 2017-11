Nov 15 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* Obsidian Energy announces US$8.5 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

* Obsidian Energy - ‍settlement is in relation to company’s 2014 restatement of certain financial results while it was known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd​

* Obsidian Energy - co will also be enjoined from future violations of certain provisions of U.S. Securities legislation as part of settlement​