BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Ltd Q3 FFO per share $‍0.08​
November 10, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Ltd Q3 FFO per share $‍0.08​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd

* Obsidian Energy announces strong third quarter results and 2018 budget

* Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍forecasting full year 2017 production at high end of our 30,500 - 31,500 boe per day guidance range​

* Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍anticipate five percent production growth in 2018 while investing only 80 percent of funds flow from operations​

* Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍remain on track to meet full year 2017 capital guidance​

* Obsidian Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $‍0.08​

* Obsidian Energy - ‍average corporate production for Q3 2017 was 30,166 boe per day, compared with 41,233 boe per day in Q3 2016​

* Obsidian Energy Ltd sees ‍2018 2018 total capital expenditures $135 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
