BRIEF-Obsidian Energy reports Q2 FFO of $0.09/shr

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd

* Obsidian Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.09

* Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍as we look forward to our second half development program, we elected to reallocate and reduce capital budget by $20 million​

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $160 million

* Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍"remain confident" in our ability to demonstrate self-funded double-digit percent growth from Q4 of 2016 to Q4 of 2017​

* Obsidian Energy Ltd - ‍remain "confident" to meet our full year 2017 production guidance of 30,500 to 31,500 boe per day​

* Obsidian Energy - continued to layer in additional hedges for second half of 2018 to increase certainty of revenues as we plan activity for next year​

* Qtrly gross revenues $111 million versus $209 million last year

* Qtrly total production 30,436 boe/d versus 63,568 boe/d last year