March 7 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND PROPOSED COMMON SHARE CONSOLIDATION

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - QTRLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE $0.10

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD - SEES 2018 PRODUCTION 29,000 TO 30,000 BOE PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)