Jan 29 (Reuters) - Obuv Rossii:

* Q4 REVENUE RUB 3.6 BILLION, UP 6.5% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q4 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 10.9%

* IN 2017 GROUP RETAIL CHAIN INCREASED BY 83 NEW STORES

* IN 2017 GROUP RETAIL CHAIN INCREASED BY 83 NEW STORES

* PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 500 STORES OVER THE NEXT 3 YEARS