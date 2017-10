Oct 20 (Reuters) - OBUV’ ROSSII IPO-OBR.MM:

* SAYS SETS PRICE OF SHARE OFFERING AT RUB 140 PER SHARE

* TOTAL SIZE OF TRANSACTION IS RUB 5.9 BLN, EXCLUDING SALE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT SHARES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2gnKixd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)