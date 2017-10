Aug 8 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* ‍GROUP NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.6 % TO CHF 48 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍IN Q2, GROUP‘S ORDER INTAKE INCREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 21.9 % TO CHF 724 MILLION, WHILE SALES WENT UP BY 19.4 % TO CHF 689 MILLION​

* ‍EBITDA FOR Q2 INCREASED TO CHF 92 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 13.4 %​

* ‍EBITDA FOR Q2 INCREASED TO CHF 92 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 13.4 %​

* ‍EBIT FOR Q2 2017 WAS AT CHF 44 MILLION, OR 6.4 % OF SALES​