2 months ago
BRIEF-Ocado Group posts 22-wk profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds
June 12, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ocado Group posts 22-wk profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc

* ‍Launches an offering of senior secured notes that would be issued with customary high yield terms​

* Financing transactions are intended to extend maturity profile of ocado's debt and diversify its sources of funding

* Proceeds of offering will support continued growth of our uk retail capacity, and further improvements to our proprietary platform

* ‍22-wk profit before tax 6.7 million pounds versus 4.6 million pounds year ago​

* ‍expect capital expenditure in 2017 to be approximately £175 million​

* Revenue for 22 weeks ended april 30 increased to 600.5 million stg versus 481.7 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

