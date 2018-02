Feb 6 (Reuters) - OCADO GROUP PLC:

* ‍RESULTS OF PLACING​

* 31,463,500 NEW ORDINARY SHARES PLACED AT A PRICE OF 455 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £143,158,925​

* ‍PLACING SHARES BEING ISSUED REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 5 PCT OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY PRIOR TO PLACING​

* ISSUE PRICE OF PLACING REPRESENTS 1.46 PCT DISCOUNT TO MIDDLE MARKET PRICE AT TIME THAT CO, BOOKRUNNERS AGREED PLACING PRICE​