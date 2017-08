July 14 (Reuters) - Ocean Power Technologies Inc:

* Ocean Power Technologies announces results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended April 30, 2017

* Q4 revenue $250,000 versus $100,000

* Ocean Power Technologies- net loss for three months ended April 30, 2017 was $2.6 million versus net loss of $4.0 million for three months ended April 30, 2016