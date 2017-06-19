FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
June 19, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court

* Ocean rig udw inc says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness; operations will continue unaffected

* Ocean rig udw says ‍creditors holding in excess of 90% of affected claims of each scheme company have signed or acceded to rsa and support schemes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

