Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean rig UDW Inc reports financial and operating results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 loss per share $26.36

* Q3 revenue $200.9 million versus $335 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.54 excluding items

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - ‍total backlog as of november 10, 2017 amounted to $1.0 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: