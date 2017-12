Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc:

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC - PANKAJ KHANNA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC - IRAKLIS SBAROUNIS HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO OF CO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018