Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR YEAR DECREASED BY 44% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍FY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 391.9 CENTS VERSUS 703.4 CENTS PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)