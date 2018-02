BRIEF-Oceaneering Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.76

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc:

* OCEANEERING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.76

* Q4 REVENUE $484 MILLION

* ‍AT END OF DEC 2017, ROV FLEET SIZE OF 279 VEHICLES REMAINED UNCHANGED FROM SEPT 30, 2017​

* ‍FLEET UTILIZATION FOR Q4 WAS 42%, DOWN FROM 50% IN Q3​

* OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL - REPORTS $189.1 MILLION NONCASH TAX BENEFIT DUE TO RECENT UNITED STATES TAX REFORM IN QUARTER

* ‍SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $276 MILLION, COMPARED TO SEPT 30, 2017 BACKLOG OF $284 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10, REVENUE VIEW $435.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR 2018, OVERALL, WE PROJECT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO BE DOWN SLIGHTLY​

* ‍FOR YEAR, ANTICIPATE GENERATING $140 MILLION TO $180 MILLION OF EBITDA​

* ‍FOR 2018, EXPECT ORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO TOTAL BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $120 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: