Feb 20 (Reuters) - OCEANTEAM ASA:

* REG-OCEANTEAM ASA - EXTENSION GRANTED FROM THE REGISTER OF BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

* ‍PERIOD GRANTED TO COMPANY TO APPOINT AND REGISTER A NEW AUDITOR HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO 15 APRIL 2018​

* ‍IF COMPANY FAILS TO REMEDY THIS MATTER REGISTER WILL NOTIFY DISTRICT COURT WHICH MAY RESULT IN A COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)