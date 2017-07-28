FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Oceanus Group enters into collaboration agreement
July 28, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Oceanus Group enters into collaboration agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Oceanus Group Ltd

* Entered into a collaboration agreement with Australia-based Abalone processor and retailer, BNY Abalone World Factory Outlet Pty Ltd

* Oceanus will own 60% of BNY, and latter will be renamed Oceanus Australia Abalone World Pty Ltd

* Agreement to further sales expansion into melbourne, Sydney and Asia- Pacific markets

* OAAW and SG JV co is expected to commence contributions to oceanus from financial year ending December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

