BRIEF-Ocelot Partners Says To Acquire Ocean Outdoor

March 1 (Reuters) - Ocelot Partners Ltd:

* SAYS TO ACQUIRE OCEAN OUTDOOR FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £200 MILLION

* SAYS UPON CLOSING, OCELOT INTENDS TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO OCEAN OUTDOOR LIMITED

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED VIA CASH ON HAND, SENIOR MANAGEMENT WILL RE-INVEST PART OF THEIR SALE PROCEEDS INTO EQUITY AT CLOSING

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 28 MARCH 2018

* SAYS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT EXERCISE PRICE OF WARRANTS TEMPORARILY CUT TO US$10.00 PER WHOLE ORDINARY SHARE UNTIL 26 MARCH