Aug 2 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Says as of August 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $32 billion

* Och-Ziff Capital Management - the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management reflects a net increase of about $0.2 billion since July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2w5iQLx) Further company coverage: