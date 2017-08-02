FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Q2 GAAP EPS $0.07
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Q2 GAAP EPS $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - qtrly total revenues $148.9 million versus $152.6 million

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - qtrly distributable earnings of $53.3 million, or $0.10 per adjusted class A share

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - qtrly GAAP net income of $13.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted class A share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2wlhmvP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.