BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management reports qtrly total revenues $132 mln
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management reports qtrly total revenues $132 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - Qtrly reported GAAP net income attributable to class a shareholders $0.03 per basic and diluted class a share‍​

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - ‍Assets under management totaled $32.7 billion as of September 30, 2017, decreasing 17% year-over-year​

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - Qtrly distributable earnings were $39.8 million, or $0.07 per adjusted class a share‍​

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC - Qtrly total revenues $132 million versus $148.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $101.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lEy60F] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
