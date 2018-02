Feb 19 (Reuters) - Oci Nv:

* ANNOUNCED THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY, OCI PARTNERS LP (NYSE: OCIP), HAS PRICED A PROPOSED $455 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* ANNOUNCED THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY, OCI PARTNERS LP (NYSE: OCIP), HAS PROPOSED $40 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)