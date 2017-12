BRIEF-Ocwen Agrees To Settle Previously Disclosed Opt-Out Securities Fraud Action

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED OPT-OUT SECURITIES FRAUD ACTION - SEC FILING

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ SETTLEMENT RELATED TO OPT-OUT SECURITIES FRAUD ACTION WILL INCLUDE AN AGGREGATE CASH PAYMENT BY COMPANY OF $36 MILLION​

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ PRESIDING COURT POSTPONED TRIAL DATE TO ALLOW FINALIZATION OF SETTLEMENT RELATED TO OPT-OUT SECURITIES FRAUD ACTION​ Source: (bit.ly/2BI1oQ3) Further company coverage: