Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP SAYS IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE THE REGULATORY ACTION BROUGHT BY MARYLAND - SEC FILING

* OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP SAYS AS OF FEB 26, TOTAL NUMBER OF JURISDICTIONS WHERE CO HAS REACHED A RESOLUTION IS 29