BRIEF-Ocwen Financial enters into additional agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Hawaii
November 1, 2017 / 10:03 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial enters into additional agreement to resolve regulatory action brought by Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial Corp says it ‍​has now entered into an additional agreement to resolve the regulatory action brought by Hawaii - SEC filing

* Ocwen Financial Corp says the agreement with Hawaii generally contains key terms that are similar to the agreements Ocwen previously disclosed

* Ocwen Financial Corp says as of Nov 1, the total number of jurisdictions where the company has reached a resolution is 22

* Ocwen Financial Corp - the agreement related to regulatory actions taken against co by mortgage and banking regulatory agencies from 30 states Source text: (bit.ly/2gVPPLK) Further company coverage:

