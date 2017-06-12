BRIEF-Odfjell Drilling wins UK contract

June 12 (Reuters) - Odfjell Drilling Ltd

* Taqa bratani limited has awarded odfjell drilling a contract for platform drilling and maintenance services on five of its platforms in uk north sea

* Contract period is two years, with additional yearly options. Contract is planned to start q3 2017

* Is currently performing platform drilling operations for bp on uk continental shelf and will further start operations on mariner platform for statoil in 2018