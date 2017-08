Aug 10 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA: ODIPARCIL AWARDED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF MPS VI BY THE FDA

* MPS VI (MAROTEAUX-LAMY SYNDROME), IS A RARE PEDIATRIC GENETIC DEGENERATIVE DISEASE

* FIRST PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN A PHASE IIA STUDY EXPECTED BY YEAR-END 2017