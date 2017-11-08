FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 2:25 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Odyssey Marine Exploration Q3 loss per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc

* Odyssey Marine Exploration reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Total revenue in current quarter was $0.0 million, a $2.9 million decrease over revenue in same period a year ago​

* Are in active negotiations and expect to advance one or more new Seafloor mineral projects in 2018​

* An upcoming contracted project is expected to begin generating sufficient cash in 2018 to fund overall operations​

* Sees upcoming contracted project expected to begin generating sufficient cash in 2018, to produce cash returns for 12-18 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

