Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oersted A/S:

* Oersted ‍successfully issues green bonds​

* Oersted a/s-priced subordinated green hybrid capital securities of eur 500 million and green senior unsecured bonds of eur 750 million

* Oersted a/s says ‍new green hybrid security priced at 99.203 percent of nominal amount; new green senior bond priced at 98.840 percent of nominal amount​