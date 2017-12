BRIEF-Ofcom Publishes Its Final Statement On Narrowband Market Review

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Office of Communications

* OFCOM- HAS TODAY PUBLISHED ITS FINAL STATEMENT ON NARROWBAND MARKET REVIEW

* OFCOM - OUR FINAL DECISIONS MEAN THAT WHERE COMPETITION IS NOT WORKING EFFECTIVELY, REGULATION WILL APPLY FOR PERIOD 1 DECEMBER 2017 TO 31 MARCH 2021

* UK‘S OFCOM - DECIDED TO REGULATE BT AND (IN THE HULL AREA) KCOM IN 3 WHOLESALE ACCESS MARKETS: WHOLESALE ANALOGUE FIXED TELEPHONE LINES,

* UK'S OFCOM - ALSO DECIDED TO REGULATE TWO MARKETS THAT ENABLE THE DELIVERY OF DIGITAL TELEPHONE SERVICES TO BUSINESSES