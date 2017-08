June 22 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom:

* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"

* In areas where BT and KCOM have "significant market power", Ofcom proposes to maintain regulation designed to promote retail competition

* Proposal includes requirements on BT and KCOM to provide wholesale products to other providers on a "fair and reasonable basis" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: