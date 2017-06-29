FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Ofcom says Sky, Fox News deal raises "media plurality" concerns
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ofcom says Sky, Fox News deal raises "media plurality" concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications -

* Ofcom findings on fox/sky merger published

* ‍Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality

* Identifies a risk of increased influence by members of Murdoch family trust over UK news agenda and political process, with its unique presence on radio, television, in print and online

* Has considered allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News that are extremely serious and disturbing

* We consider that these concerns may justify a reference by secretary of state to competition and markets authority

* Our assessment finds that sky would remain a fit and proper licence holder in event of merger Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2t4GQgI] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.