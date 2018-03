Feb 28 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS SAY THAT PURCHASE PRICE OF 23 ZLOTYS PER SHARE IN OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT CO‘S FAIR VALUE

* AMONG SHAREHOLDERS ARE: NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, AVIVA OFE, AEGON OFE, FAMILIAR SA SICAV-SIF (FUNDS)

* CO ANNOUNCED ITS SHARE BUYBACK PLAN OF UP TO 2.4 MILLION OWN SHARES OFFERING 23 ZLOTYS PER SHARE ON FEB. 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)