BRIEF-Office Depot posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.06/shr from continuing operations

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc

* Office Depot Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.44 billion

* Office Depot Inc - ‍continues to expect total company sales in 2017 to be lower than 2016​

* Qtrly retail division sales were $1.1 billion in q2 of 2017 compared to $1.2 billion in prior year period

* Office Depot Inc - ‍additional cost saving initiatives are expected to deliver over $250 million in annual benefits by end of 2018​

* Office Depot - expects rate of sales decline to improve in h2 2017 based on improvements in customer retention, implementation of new customer wins​

* Office Depot Inc - ‍expects to be substantially complete with officemax integration and realize majority of synergy benefits by end of 2017​

* Office Depot Inc - ‍merger integration expenses are now estimated to total approximately $40 million in 2017​

* Office Depot Inc - retail division had 6 pct decline in comparable store sales in quarter

* Office Depot Inc - ‍company continues to expect adjusted operating income of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2017​

* Office Depot- estimates will incur about $125 million in costs to implement cost saving programs, of which $75 million has been incurred in 2016, through H1 2017​

* Office Depot Inc - ‍continues to anticipate free cash flow from continuing operations to be more than $300 million in 2017​

* Office depot inc - ‍capital expenditures in 2017 are now expected to be approximately $150 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $10.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Office depot inc - ‍ majority of remaining costs to implement the cost saving programs are expected to be incurred by end of 2017​