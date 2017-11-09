BRIEF-Office Depot posts Q3 adj EPS of $0.14 from cont ops

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc:

* Office Depot Inc Announces completion of CompuCom acquisition and transformation towards a services-driven company in conjunction with third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.61 billion

* Says ‍Retail Division sales were $1.3 billion in Q3 of 2017 compared to $1.5 billion in prior year period​

* Says Business Solutions Division sales were $1.3 billion in Q3 of 2017, a decline of 4% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Says ‍​continues to expect total company sales in 2017 to be lower than 2016

* Says ‍for Q3 cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations included impact of $16 million in restructuring costs

* Says ‍for Q3 cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations also included $12 million in Officemax merger-related costs​

* Says ‍​continues to expect 2017 total company sales to be lower due to continued challenging market conditions, hurricane impacts, among others

* Says ‍​expects the rate of sales decline to improve in the fourth quarter of 2017 on a comparable 13-week basis

* Says expect 2018 sales trends to continue to be impacted by store closures, lower store traffic, ongoing competitive pressures​

* Says ‍​expects to be substantially complete with Officemax integration and realize majority of the Synergy Benefits by the end of 2017

* Says ‍Q3 sales include negative impact on both retail and business solutions divisions from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: