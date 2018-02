Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ofg Bancorp:

* REPORTS 4Q17 & 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $13.6 MILLION VERSUS $12.1 MILLION IN 4Q16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: