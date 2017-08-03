FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ofgem confirms separation plans of National Grid's electricity system operator role
August 3, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ofgem confirms separation plans of National Grid's electricity system operator role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

* Ofgem confirms plans for greater separation of National Grid’s electricity system operator role

* Ofgem has confirmed that National Grid should proceed with plans to set up a new legally separate company to carry out its electricity system operator function within National Grid plc

* New system operator company expected to be fully operational by April 2019

* The electricity system operator (ESO) has a central role in planning and operating the electricity system

* The role and the form of the ESO needs to adapt to keep pace with a system that is going through a process of change. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

