BRIEF-OHA Investment Corp - ‍on Oct 16, legacy portfolio company Castex has filed for bankruptcy
October 19, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-OHA Investment Corp - ‍on Oct 16, legacy portfolio company Castex has filed for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - OHA Investment Corp

* OHA Investment Corp - ‍on Oct 16, its legacy portfolio company Castex has filed for bankruptcy under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code​

* OHA Investment - ‍Castex and its affiliates in bankruptcy have entered into a restructuring support agreement with pre-petition lenders

* Says the restructuring support agreement outlines a plan of reorganization for Castex and its affiliates in bankruptcy​

* OHA Investment says ‍is it is not a party to restructuring support agreement and is exploring all available options for a recovery on its investment in Castex​

* OHA Investment - ‍as currently proposed, agreement does not provide for any recovery to holders of preferred limited partnership units of Castex​

* Says it is ‍a holder of preferred limited partnership units in Castex Energy 2005, L.P. Source text (bit.ly/2kZFG5F) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

